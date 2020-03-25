MARION, Va. Judy Carroll Hoover, age 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie, Virginia, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Marion, Judy was a 1972 graduate of Marion Senior High School and attended Cedars Baptist Church. She served many years as Secretary of the Smyth County GOP, as well as the Smyth County Republican Women and served both organizations in multiple capacities. Judy was known by all for her kindness, nearly to a fault. She was always willing to put anyone and everyone before herself, illustrated by her love for her children and for people in general. She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Eugene and Callie "Toots" Hoover; and her grandparents H.C. and Lorena Hoover. She is survived by her sister, Renie Hoover and husband, Jack Farmer; brother, Henry Hoover and wife, Missi; special niece, Callie Helton and husband, Bobby Bise; nephews, Clint Helton and Andy Hoover; the light of her life, great- nephew Sam Bise; specials friends, Robert Campbell, Cynthia Rouse, and Carol Schwartz; more friends than could be mentioned; and the countless children who made her life complete in her 35 years as a daycare provider. The family will receive friends at her niece Callie's home at 261 Jordan Lane on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. The family would like to thank the professionals at Valley Health Care; Dr. Emily Bralley and her staff; as well as her oncologist, Paul Kramer for their exemplary medical care. To share memories of Judy Carroll Hoover, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Judy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
