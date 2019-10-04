MARION, Va. Artie Mae Romans, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Mae was born on November 2, 1954, in West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Linda Page. She is survived by her loving husband, the Rev. Barry Romans; daughter, Shirley Ann Hall; daughter, Katrina "Pumpkin" Adams; stepdaughter, Cindy Romans; brother-in-law, Mark Page; several grandchildren; and a special friend, Kristi Tuell. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with the Rev. Barry Romans officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Gardens along with her sister, Linda Page. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Romans family.
