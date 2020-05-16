Gregory Andrew Havens, age 52, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is survived by his father and mother, Roy Roger and Donna Marie Thompson Havens, of Statesville, N.C.; children, Amber Cashion of Statesville, Gregory Logan Havens of Charlotte, N.C., and Lauren Blake Havens of Statesville, N.C.; grandchildren, Axil Wehlmann of Statesville, and Cayson Wehlmann of Statesville, N.C.; companion, Shelly Martin of Statesville, N.C.; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at West End Cemetery, conducted by The Reverend Richard Lindamood. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
