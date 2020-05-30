Doris BeCraft Layne, age 74, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter BeCraft and Leona Kegley Kincer. Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Trent Kincer. She is survived by her husband, Danny Joe Layne; son and daughter-in-law, Damon and Rhonda Layne; daughter and son-in-law, Danette and Brian Sherwood; two sisters and brother-in-law, Cathy BeCraft, and Alice and Bill Dennis; brother, Michael BeCraft; grandchildren, Megan Layne, Ashley Layne, Morgan Layne, Chalee and Nick Juba; and two great-grandchildren, Gage Oliver Juba and Laci Mae Lyons. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Aubrey Whitlow. Interment followed at the Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
