The Rev. Joseph Walter Jackson Jr., 96, of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born July 21, 1923, in Pulaski, Va., the son of the late Joseph W. Jackson Sr. and Annie Ramsey Jackson Semones. He was a veteran of the United States Army Infantry and served in World War II, where he was moved to the front lines in the Battle of the Bulge. After returning home from the war, he met the love of his life, Alma. They were married 72 years. He was honored as the "Oldest Living Veteran in Bland County". Joseph was a Correctional Officer for 30+ years, during which time he was called to preach and was an evangelist for nearly 40 years. He pastored the Seed of Life Church in Crandon, Va., for 6 years. He loved to fish, talk about his favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, and just tell about his experiences in life from childhood to present, most importantly, talking about his Lord and Savior. Whether family, friend or stranger, his guidance will be missed on every aspect of life. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roy Semones; and a grandson, Steven Brinkley. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Alma Myers Jackson; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Donna Jackson of Bland; his daughters and son-in-law, JoAnn McPeak of Hiwassee, and Janet and Joe Brinkley of Bland; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, four stepbrothers; and a half-brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Vivian Semones of Christiansburg. Strictly following the mandated current restrictions on assembly, there will not be public services. The Rev. Jackson will be laid to rest at Shiloh Cemetery, where family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Jackson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Jackson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.