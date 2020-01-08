TROUTDALE, Va. Joseph B. McGrady Jr., age 82, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn. Joseph "J.B." was a native of Troutdale, Va., and most recently a resident of Marion, Va. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Army Reserves. J.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Booker and Eula McGrady; sisters, Joy Daniel and Edith Harper-Halsey; brothers-in-law, Don Daniel and Buck Smith; nephew, Tommy Harper; and stepson, Steven Hughes. His marriages to the late Sue Wells McGrady and the late Patsy McCray McGrady ended in divorce. J.B. is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Pellegrin and husband, John, and Alison Lewis and husband, Tim; sister, Virginia Smith; stepdaughter Toni Grubb and husband, Doug, and their children Tanner and Kelsey; stepson Mitchell Hughes and wife, Margaret; step-granddaughter, Morgan Hughes; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Troutdale Baptist Church, 62 Sapphire Lane, Troutdale, VA 24378, with Pastor Dwight Sells officiating and Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Troutdale Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 68, Troutdale, VA 24378, or the Troutdale Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 5, Troutdale, VA 24378. To share memories of Joseph B. (J.B.) McGrady, Jr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mr. McGrady's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
McGrady, Jr., Joseph B.
