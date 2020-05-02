Lydia Ann Johnson White was peacefully called home to her heavenly Father on Saturday, April 25, 2020, while surrounded by family. She was born on December 16, 1945, to Ruth Maxine Henry and Samuel Faye Johnson in Coeburn, Virginia. Although she lived in various locations throughout the Southeast while growing up, Lydia considered Southwest Virginia her home, and the mountains were always in her heart. Some of her fondest childhood memories were made as a young girl while playing outside near the scenic Holston River. Lydia resided in Mississippi for 41 years. She was a graduate of Wood Junior College and attended Mississippi State University. Lydia held several job titles throughout her adulthood, but the one that was most important to her and she was most proud of was the title of Mom. She loved being a mother and a grandmother. Lydia's Christian faith was very important to her. Later in her life, she was confirmed into the Catholic church at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Marion, Virginia, in the Diocese of Richmond. She resided in both Saltville and Marion for several years, before becoming ill and returning to Mississippi to be closer to her children. Lydia was spirited and sassy. She was a loyal friend, an animal lover and a caring person with a big heart who always wanted to help others. Lydia touched many lives, and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father: mother: her stepfather, William Henry; and her former husband, William J.C. White. She is survived by her older sister, Barbara Jane Arrington of Easley, South Carolina; and her younger brother, Roy (Julia) Follendore of Manassas, Virginia. Also left to cherish her memory are her children, Patti Adcock of Brandon, Mississippi, Jason (Angie) White and Sunny Hill of Eupora, Mississippi, and Ruthie Robison of Greenwood, Mississippi; her grandchildren Chloe Hill, Patrick Bush, Joseph Adcock, Benjamin Adcock, Anna Clair White, Jalie (Patrick) Gauntt, Isabella White, Olivia White, Mary Elizabeth White and Sophia White; her granddogs, Alley and Oliver; and a great-granddog, Jackson. Wise Reed Funeral Home in Eupora, Mississippi, is in charge of the arrangements. A private family memorial service will be held in her honor.
