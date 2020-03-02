SUGAR GROVE, Va. Virginia Brooks, age 95, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home. Virginia was a kind and loving lady. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, quilting, canning and making homemade wine. Mrs. Brooks loved her family she enjoyed having everyone together to eat her good cooking. Speaking of cooking, she fed thousands of children through the years as in the Sugar Grove Cafeteria. Virginia's gentle way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Paul Brooks; daughter, Phyllis Ann Mitchell; parents, Roy and Virgie McCarter; and several siblings. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Hollins and husband, Sparky, of Chester, Va., and Charlotte Osborne and husband, Ken, of Marion, Va.; son, Rodney Brooks and wife, Susan, of Sugar Grove, Va.; brother, Randolph Foster of Havre de Grace, Md.; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Slemp Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Virginia Brooks, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Virginia's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 3
Visitation at the Funeral Home
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Visitation at the Funeral Home begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Man convicted of slashing Wythe woman's throat
-
Convicted rapist gets more jail time in Bland County
-
One hospitalized, one in custody following Monday hit-and-run
-
Former Kennedy Industrial owners sentenced to 1 year for disability fraud
-
Abingdon scraps Meade Meadows rest stop plan in face of opposition
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.