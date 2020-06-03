Walter Uriah Miller, age 54, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020, following a brave fight with cancer. Son, father, brother and faithful friend, he had a passion of music as a music maker and accomplished guitarist. In best of times, jamming with many local groups such as, "Cruizers" and "Footloose" as well as traveling the East Coast with Roanoke based band, "January Rose". You will be forever loved, sadly missed, fondly remembered to all you knew. Until then, rest on high and jam at will. Take your place with that pick in your pocket in your often reverently mentioned, Angel Band. Born on January 24, 1966, to John David and the late Frances Pate Miller. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, J.D. Miller and a niece, Amanda Lynn Taylor. Left to cherish his memory are, his father, John David Miller of the home; two sisters, Anita Taylor and husband. Elwood, of Lansing, N.C., Annette Heath and husband, Carl "Worm", of Chilhowie, Va.; one son, Uriah Seth Miller of Christiansburg, Va.; one grandson; one niece, Amber Miller, two great nieces, and two great nephews. The family would like to thank Alice for becoming a dear friend to Walter. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Miller Hamm Cemetery in Lansing by the Rev. Doug Halsey. You may send or view condolences to the family through our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com Badger Funeral Home of West Jefferson, N.C. was entrusted with the arrangements.
