Hallie Irene Cline Cregger, 78, of Speedwell, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at her home. She was the first child born to Fred Edward and Martha Missouri Wright Cline. Born on May 16, 1941, she was followed in birth by three siblings, Nannie Sue Cline Pickle, Charlotte Ann Cline Williams, and Freddie Lee Cline. She was a life long resident of Wythe County, 1960 graduate of Rural Retreat High School, and a member of Crockett Tabernacle Church. She is survived by her husband, Cecil Gerald " Jerry" Cregger of Speedwell, Va. Married on November 16, 1962, they were married for 56 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons. Jerry Lee Cregger of Crockett, Va., William Jeffery and wife, Jennifer Carlene Davidson Cregger, of Crockett, Va., Cecil Edward and wife, Renae Alisa Matney Cregger, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Brian O'Neil and wife, Crystal Michelle Boyd Cregger, of Sugar Grove, Va.; and one daughter, Karen Dianne Cregger Monahan and husband, Jeffery Jack Monahan, of Rural Retreat, Va. She is survived by eight grandchildren. Justin Lee and wife, Sara Beth Umberger Cregger, of Wytheville, Va., Jeremy Lane and wife, Kimberly Jordan Burkett Cregger, of Marion, Va., Sondra Alicia Monahan Kincaid and husband, Shane Michael Kincaid, of Rural Retreat, Va., Jacob Andy Cregger and Joshua Hawk Cregger, of Crockett, Va., Houstice Jared Cregger and Wyatt Colt Cregger, of Sugar Grove, Va., and Catherine Leighanne Cregger of Rural Retreat, Va; and four great-grandchildren. Jeb Levi Cregger and Gatlin Dean Cregger of Wytheville, Va., Jaxon Leonidas Cregger of Marion, Va., and Colton Steele Kincaid of Rural Retreat, Va. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Crockett Tabernacle with the Reverend Richard Collins officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour before service time at the church. Active pallbearers were her six grandsons, Justin Cregger, Jeremy Cregger, Jacob Cregger, Houstice Cregger, Joshua Cregger, and Wyatt Cregger. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
