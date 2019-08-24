William Lyles "Bill" Kinard, age 61, of Austinville, Vs., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1958, in Prosperity, S.C., the son of the late William Luther Kinard and Connie Boozer Kinard. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Kinard. Bill worked in bridge construction for 45 years. He loved nothing more than his family, building bridges, wood working, fishing, and making people laugh. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Kinard; one daughter, Amy Kinard and Jacob Walters of Radford, Va.; two sons, William Clayton and Lindsay Kinard of Christiansburg, Va., and Douglas and Lynn Greer of Galax, Va.; grandchild, Derrian Greer; two sisters, Lona Shore and Linda Mossmayer, both of Prosperity, S.C.; and brother, Eddie and Phyllis Kinard of Hamlet, N.C. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Reese Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Walters officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Kinard family.
