Connie Sue Blevins, 72, of Marion, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Connie loved to travel, she especially loved the beach. Her favorite time of the year was the summer because it was warm, beautiful and all the flowers were in full bloom. She was always telling jokes and loved to laugh. Connie loved her family more than anything. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Smith; mother, Elizabeth Harper Smith; sisters, Sandra Smith and Peggy Goodman; and brother, William Smith. She is survived by her husband, James Blevins; son, Mark Blevins; granddaughter, Victoria Blevins; grandson, Carson Blevins; sister, Patsy Bales; brother, Ted Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Blevins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

