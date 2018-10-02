SUGAR GROVE, Va. Jim Edd Peery age 77, passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018, at his home in Sugar Grove, Va. Jim was born in Tannersville, to the late Harvey George and Elma Blanche Peery. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Emma Webb, Mary Hayes, Nelson Peery, and Fred Peery. Jim enjoyed spending time fishing. Most of all, he loved being with his family and his grandkids. Survivors include his loving wife, Phyllis Peery of Sugar Grove; daughter, Angie Peery Eller and husband, Billy, of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Eli and Will Eller; brothers, Charlie Peery and special friend, Barbara Perry, of Culpepper, and Wayne Peery and special friend, Mary Rouse, of Tannersville; sister, Daisy Martin of Chilhowie; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family. The family would like to express a special Thanks to Hospice of SWVA and to his sister-in-law, Mildred Medley, for the care given to Mr. Peery and the family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Stan Dunham officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow in the Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Peery family.
+1
+1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Signup to receive our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.