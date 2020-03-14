William Thomas Dalton, 90, of the Piney Community, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Fred and Ethel Dalton, He was also preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Wright Dalton and a son, William Timothy Dalton. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Marion Haga of Rural Retreat; a son, Freddie Dalton of Piney; a sister, Viola Akers of Piney; grandchildren and spouses, Brad and Kelley Haga, Shayna and Joey Amos, Allison and Jeff Dunkley, Kindra and Brandon Stoots, Avery Dalton, and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Wednesday March 11, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev Joe Carrico and the Rev. Ted Anders. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until service time Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Dalton family.
