Shirley Jean Hall Davis, 78, of Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born on September 6, 1941, in Kellysville, West Virginia, Shirley was a daughter of the late John and Captola Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Davis. Those left to cherish Shirley's memory are a sister, Nellie Grace Hall; two nephews, Ronnie Wayne Hall and John Jason Hall and wife, Jennifer Hall; and several great nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank Hospice of Southwest Virginia, Rita Chrisman, Ed and Becky Cobb, and Donna Hall. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Virginia, with Tony Edmonds officiating. Interment will follow in Sanders Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Virginia is serving the Davis family.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Reese Funeral Home
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA 24312
Feb 27
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:00PM
Reese Funeral Home
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA 24312
Feb 27
Burial
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:00AM
