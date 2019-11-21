CHILHOWIE, Va. Brandon David Aker, age 33, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Russell County Hospital in Lebanon, Va. Brandon was born in Smyth County, on August 8, 1986. He was preceded in death by his father, Joey David Aker, and paternal grandmother, Janette Aker. Brandon is survived by his two precious children, Khloe Nicole and Braxton David Aker; mother, Karen Jones Aker; grandparents, Janette and Jimmy Jones, and Jack Aker; aunts and uncle, Melissa Callahan, Andy Jones, Susan Pruitt, Ruth King, Donna and Sherrill Pafford, and Jeff and Susan Aker; several cousins, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Jason Mullinax and Pastor Barry Romans officiating. Interment will follow at the Gollehon Family Cemetery. The family will receive friend from 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Aker family.
