Dave Jess Rowe, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Lakeshore, Florida, on May 17, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1930, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Jess Benjamin Rowe and Constance (Thorp) Rowe. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Irene (Bare) Rowe, who passed away on July 11, 1972. Dave and Lois were married in Tribune, Kansas on February 2, 1949. He is survived by his sister, Rosamond (Kenneth) Sleigh of Solana Beach, California; five daughters, Stephanie (Ross) Niedens of Canon City, Colorado, Lissa (Keith) Hungate of Marion, Virginia, Casey (Michael) Wisler of Nalcrest, Florida, WenDee Rowe (Marci Penner) of Inman, Kansas, and Mona Watkins (Raphael Garcia) of San Marcos, California; son, Bond (Gus) Rowe of Lake Wales, Florida; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three nephews and one great-nephew. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home in Lake Wales, Florida. A private memorial is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be given to the Greeley County Library or Greeley County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.