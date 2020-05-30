Dave Jess Rowe, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Lakeshore, Florida, on May 17, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1930, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Jess Benjamin Rowe and Constance (Thorp) Rowe. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Irene (Bare) Rowe, who passed away on July 11, 1972. Dave and Lois were married in Tribune, Kansas on February 2, 1949. He is survived by his sister, Rosamond (Kenneth) Sleigh of Solana Beach, California; five daughters, Stephanie (Ross) Niedens of Canon City, Colorado, Lissa (Keith) Hungate of Marion, Virginia, Casey (Michael) Wisler of Nalcrest, Florida, WenDee Rowe (Marci Penner) of Inman, Kansas, and Mona Watkins (Raphael Garcia) of San Marcos, California; son, Bond (Gus) Rowe of Lake Wales, Florida; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three nephews and one great-nephew. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home in Lake Wales, Florida. A private memorial is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be given to the Greeley County Library or Greeley County Historical Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Dave Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.