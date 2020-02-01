Robin Thompson James, 63, of Bland, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born December 18, 1956, Robin was a daughter of the late Ira Woodrow and Juanita Shaw Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Thompson and Tom Cat Thompson. Those left to cherish Robins memory are her husband of 24 years, Gerald James; three children, Misty Pauley and fiancé, B.W. Hill, Holly Owens and husband, John, and Bear James, all of Bland, Virginia; one brother, Don Thompson and wife, Brenda, of Bland, Virginia; and four grandchildren, Macey Scott, Lexie Owens, Jasmine James and Adalyn James. The family would like to especially thank Bernice Lester, Pam Chrisley, and hospice nurse, Sharon Shewey for their love and care. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Bland Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia is serving the James family.
James, Robin Thompson
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Bland Funeral Home
530 Main Street
Bland, VA 24315
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
5:00PM
Bland Funeral Home
530 Main Street
Bland, VA 24315
