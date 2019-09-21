MARION, Va. Harlan David Greer Jr., age 61, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at his home in Marion. David loved playing his guitar and singing praises to Jesus. His deepest desire was to be found in the house of the Lord. He loved his church family and natural family dearly, he wanted nothing more than to see them all saved and living for the Lord. He was a faithful member of Grove Baptist Church in Marion. David was a godly husband, father and grandfather. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roby and Viller Greer; step grandmother, Pauline "Granny" Greer; twin grandchildren, KeMari and KeMiah. Survivors include his wife, Mona Yarber Greer; granddaughter, Raylan Greer of the home; daughters, Martisha and Crystal Greer; son, Harlan David Greer III; stepdaughter, Allison (Matthew) Ball; stepson, Scott Feigley; daughter-in-law and caregiver, Danielle Feigley; pre-stepdaughter and son, Ashley Crouse and Adam Mullins; grandchildren, Malachi King, Lilly Pennington, Jonah, Lydia, John-Luke, Jacob Ball, Adelyn Feigley; parents, Harlan Greer and Eula Dolinger Greer; siblings, Clarence Greer, John (Sarah) Greer, Bonnie Greer, Tim (Holly) Greer; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews including Avery and Rachel Greer whom he loved singing and playing the guitar with during church. The family would like to thank Hospice of SWVA and caregiver Ghon Yarber and Danielle Feigley. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastors Tim Greer and Mike Trivett officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Greer family.
