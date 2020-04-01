Dember 29, 1930 March 21, 2020 Betty Blue Young, 89, of Kingsport, went peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1930, in Bandy, Va., to the late Julia and Reese Young. She worked as a Legal Secretary and traveled extensively. She attended Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport. Betty is survived by her sister, Dorothy Hayes; niece, Karen Hayes; nephew, Brian Hayes and wife, Buffy; Tootie; great-niece, Brook Hayes; and additional nieces and nephews. It was Betty's wishes to be cremated.
