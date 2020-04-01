Dember 29, 1930 March 21, 2020 Betty Blue Young, 89, of Kingsport, went peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1930, in Bandy, Va., to the late Julia and Reese Young. She worked as a Legal Secretary and traveled extensively. She attended Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport. Betty is survived by her sister, Dorothy Hayes; niece, Karen Hayes; nephew, Brian Hayes and wife, Buffy; Tootie; great-niece, Brook Hayes; and additional nieces and nephews. It was Betty's wishes to be cremated.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.