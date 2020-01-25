Herman Alton Bowers, 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was preceded in death his parents, Herman Alton and Thelma Stanley Bowers, two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Shupe, Fries three sons, Scott and Rena Bowers, Michael and Greta Bowers, and Tony Bowers, all of Ivanhoe; a brother, Wayne and Juanita Bowers, of Sylvatus; a sister, Frances Payne of Laurel Fork; eight grandchildren, Lena and John Williams, Emily Bowers, Katrina Bowers, Amos Torres, A.J. Shupe, Jacob Bowers, Everett Bowers, and Austin Bowers; and one great-grandchild, John Luke Williams. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Fairview United Methodist Church in Ivanhoe, conducted by the Rev. Mike Ingo. Interment will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Masonic Lodge #159 Snowville. The family will receive friends Saturday night, January 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church with a service conducted by the Odd Fellows. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, is serving the Bowers family.
Bowers, Herman Alton
To plant a tree in memory of Herman Bowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.