CHILHOWIE, Va. Carl Edward Werkheiser, 89, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Carl was the youngest and last of the 13 children of Floyd Wilson Werkheiser and Leah Haas Werkheiser. He grew up near Easton, Pa. in the 1930's on his sister's farm after their parents passed away in 1932. In 1948, he joined the Navy and served until 1952. On a shore leave he came home with one of his friends where he met Sandra Ruth Pickel, they married on November 6, 1952. Carl was a charter member of Smyth County Moose Lodge, joining in 1982 in Marion where he served in all offices and was Administrator for 27 years. He retired from Brunswick Corporation in the 1990's. Survivors include one son, Donald and daughter-in-law, Phyllis Werkheiser of Chilhowie; one son, Stephen Werkheiser passed away as an infant in 1959. Also surviving are two grandsons, Trevor Alan Werkheiser and Joshua Ian Werkheiser; five great-grandchildren, Oliva, Piper, McKenzie, Bri and Keighdun Werkheiser; one special nephew, Gary Elswick and wife, Shelby of North Wilkesboro, N.C. Multiple nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the Mountain View Cemetery in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Werkheiser family.
Werkheiser, Carl Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Werkheiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.