MARION, Va. Gregory Allen Stacy, age 61, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Marion, Va. Greg was loyal, giving and you could always count on him to be there for you. He loved his family and tried to be the best man he could be. Greg also loved his country and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. His fun, living for the moment, cynical personality will be missed. He was preceded in death by his grandmother and family matriarch, Birchie Matney Stacy Ratliff; mother, Judith Hibbitts Stacy; brother, Timothy Curtis Stacy Sr.; and nephew, Timothy Curtis "TC" Stacy Jr. Greg is survived by his wife and friend, Angela Smith Stacy of Marion, Va.; daughters, Kaylah Harrington of Wytheville, Va., and Amber Harrington of Memphis, Tenn.; son, Santino J. Smith of Atkins, Va.; father, Curtis Stacy and wife, Brenda, of Rockwell, N.C.; sisters, Anita Parton and husband, Gary, and Cynthia Earls, all of Asheboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Amber Lynn, Victoria and Skylar; several nieces and nephews; and best friends, Jim and Joan Young of Yadkin, N.C. A private family service to honor Greg's memory will be held at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. To share memories of Gregory Allen Stacy, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Greg's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
