MARION, Va. Billy O. Hart passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Billy was born in Smyth County, on December 30, 1933, and grew up in the River Bend area of Adwolfe. He was preceded in death by his Loving wife, Norma Marchant Hart; parents, Victor and Mattie Hart; infant brother, Victor O. Hart Jr.; sister Stella Williams; brother, Herbert Hart; and son-in-law, Wayne Sawyers. Billy was a member of Falling Water Baptist Church and held many positions including Sunday school superintendent, Layman, and Deacon Emeritus. He retired from Kroger's with 20 years service and from Food City Grocery stores with 20 years service. In his younger years he was a Boy Scout Leader and enjoyed golfing, hunting, hiking, camping and training hunting dogs. In his later years he spent time at the Wellness Center and going on walks with his dog Snuggles. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Sawyers of San Jose, Calif.; daughter, Cathy Morrow and husband, Dixon, of Carrollton, Va.; granddaughters, Beth Lambert of San Jose, Calif., and Sara Morrow of Chesapeake; and great-grandchildren, Avery and William Lambert of San Jose, Calif. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Evelyn Hart and Shelby Powell of Marion; brother-in-law, John "Johnny" Marchant of King, N.C., and several nieces and nephews. Billy also leaves behind many friends from his 6 year residency at Francis Marion Manor. Special Thanks to the staff of Francis Marion Manor for the care given to Billy throughout Billy's residency and to Hospice of SWVA. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Timothy Boyette officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hart family.
Hart, Billy O.
