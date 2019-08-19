ATKINS, Va. Shirley Ann Anderson, age 83, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Shirley was born in Marion, Va. to the late George and Minnie Fowler Fisher. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Della Schmidt, Lucille Wampler, Minnie Ward, and Betty Weaver; brothers, Everette Fisher and Walter Fisher; and great-grandsons, Jordan Woods and Caleb McGrady. Shirley retired after working 15 years at Merillat in Atkins. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that always put her family first. She loved taking care and helping her family in any way she could. She especially enjoyed cooking. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John Anderson of Atkins; three children, Gary Anderson and wife, Teresa, of Atkins, Linda Taylor and husband, Rick, of Saltville, and Dennis Anderson of Marion; four grandchildren Kenneth Wilson and wife, Terri, of Shawsville, Va., Nicole McGrady and husband, Stacey, of Marion, Daiquiri Church and husband, Oscor, of Rich Valley, and Sheena Anderson and husband, Britt, of Marion; brother, Donald Fisher and wife, Ginger, of Marion; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Scott Foster officiating. Interment will follow in the Wassum Cemetery in Atkins. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Anderson Family.
