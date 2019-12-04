Cheryl Kathleen Holston Turner, age 63, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in New Jersey, on April 18, 1956, the daughter of the late Archie Thomas Holston and Mabel Kathleen Stowers Holston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Turner and a brother, Tony Holston. She is survived by her fiancé, William "Bill" Downs; daughters, Kimberly T. Bass and fiance', George Kestner, and Amanda Turner; son, Tommy Turner and wife, Debbie, all of Rural Retreat; grandchildren, Janson, Bronson, Nathan, Thomas, Savanna, and John; sister, Sheila Hottinger of Rural Retreat; brothers, Greg Holston of Wytheville, Va., and Maynard Holston of Rural Retreat; special pet, Reba; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Geary Jonas officiating. The family received friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.