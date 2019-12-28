Tabatha Lynn Sexton, 52, of Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born November 29, 1967, Tabby was a daughter of the late Charles Rudolph Staton Sr. and Mariam Corvin Staton. Tabby was a good wife, mother, and an amazing nana. She also had a heart for children which led her to be a faithful contributor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. In addition to her parents, Tabby was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nevaeh Miller; father and mother-in-law, Edward Earl Sexton and Doris Becraft; and a brother-in-law, Donald Jones. Those left to cherish Tabby's memory are her husband, Crockett DeWitt Sexton; daughters, Tiffany Mourning of Licking, Mo., Jessica Lynn Sexton and fiancé, Alexander Cooper of Wytheville, Va., and Nicole and Daniel Coley of Max Meadows, Va.; brother, Charles Staton Jr. and fiancé, Sassy Corbin of Licking, Mo.; sister, Veronica Jones of Licking, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. We love you mom. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Carson and Kay Linkous officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home is serving the Sexton family.
Sexton, Tabatha Lynn
