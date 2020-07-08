David Douglas Davidson, 66, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was the husband of Vickie Davidson for 30 years. Doug was born in Marion, Virginia, the son of the late Ralph and Josephine Davidson. Prior to his retirement, he worked in Sales Mangement at various locations in Virginia and Florida. Doug will be deeply missed by his wife, Vickie Davidson of Ocala, Fla.; sons, Stephen A. Davidson of Seven Mile Ford, Va. and David C. Davidson of Ocala, Fla.; daughter, Kristina Palmer of Ocala, Fla.; and his granddaughter, Kylie of Ocala, Fla. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Davidson and Byron Davidson; several nieces and nephews; and special aunt, Joyce Keyes of Marion, Va. A Memorial Service will be held in the future in his home State of Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.
