Katie Cochran Dalton Branscome, 91, of Hillsville, passed away on March 22, 2020, at her daughter's home in Hillsville. Katie was born in Carroll County, on September 11, 1928, to Reda and Ed Cochran, who preceded her in death. Also preceding is her loving husband, Moir Branscome. She graduated Hillsville High School and attended Ferum College. She was a life-long member of Carroll County and a member of Hillsville Christian Church where she served in numerous positions over the years. Katie is survived by one daughter, Janet Corvin (Troy); two grandchildren, Heather Waller (Dale) and Chris Corvin (Heather); great-grandsons, Logan Dalton Wingate and Michael Waller; stepchildren, Gina Crowder (Eric) and Dennis Branscome (Sara); two step-grandchildren, Nathan Branscome (Katie) and Daniel Branscome (Kori); two step great-grandchildren, Hannah Keffer and Heath Dunn; special buddies, Elsie Cole, Barbara Olson, and Joyce and Andrew Cassell; and special elf, Andrea Tucker. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
