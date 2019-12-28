Wilson "Jimmy" Alley Sr. Wilson "Jimmy" Alley Sr., age 75, of Ivanhoe, Va., passed away at his residence on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born December 19,1944 in Wythe County, Va., the son of the late Howard and Guida Mabe Alley. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Harry Alley, Sally Collins, Gypsy Alley, Mickey Alley, Nancy Akers and Rickey Alley. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Wanda Alley, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and John Scifo of Piney, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Butch and Jackie Alley of Ivanhoe, Va.; granddaughters, Amber and Charlie Wright of Ivanhoe, Va., Leslie "Dottie" Sparks of Wytheville, Va.; grandson, James Alley of Ivanhoe, Va.; great-grandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Jason, Haiden, Logan, Destiny, Dakoda, Danika; special niece and family, Barbie and Bryan Sayers and children, Treva and Caitie; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all their friends and neighbors for their acts of kindness and compassion, per the wishes of Jimmy and his family, there will be no services. Online condolences can be made to the Alley family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Alley family.
