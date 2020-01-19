NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Deborah Lowe Duty, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., left us on Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by her husband and friends in her home. Her generosity of spirit, sunshine and laughter remain with us as she was the kind of person who welcomed you into her life. A graduate of Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in Business, she also earned a Master of Science Degree in Education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State College (VA Tech). Mrs. Duty was enjoying her retirement after serving as a Regional Program Manager in Adult Education of Smyth, Washington, Carroll and Grayson Counties, and Abingdon and Galax Cities. Among the many accolades that Mrs. Duty won in her wonderful career, she was most honored to have received the Outstanding Leadership Award from the Virginia Association of Adult and Continuing Education for her work in helping advance the educational attainment of the many adults in her area. She was member of Quarry United Methodist Church in Saltville, Va. Mrs. Duty was the daughter of Thomas William Lowe and Mary Sue Hicks Lowe who predeceased her. Loving her everyday is her husband, William "Bill" Duty and puppy "Sampson" of the residence, along with a multitude of friends, family, and co-workers. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. with Pastor John Roe officiating. The burial will follow in the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Deborah Lowe Duty family.
