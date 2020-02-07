CHILHOWIE, Va. Lillian Mae Wyatt, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home in Chilhowie, Va. Lillian was born in Washington Co., Va., on March 9, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vance Barlow and Mary Pennington; her husband, Drewey "Wayne" Wyatt; and sisters, Polly Gilley, Elwanda Widner, and Clarice Pennington. Lillian was a dedicated wife, and mother, and she kept an immaculate home. She also enjoyed working outside in her yard. She is survived by her four children, Gregory Wayne Wyatt, Phyllis Wyatt Moberg, Tammy Wyatt Campbell and husband, Donald, and Michael Vance Wyatt and wife, Christina; grandchildren, Jennifer Wyatt, Heather Wyatt, Jesse Moberg and wife, Diana, Adrienne Moberg, Robert Campbell and wife, Amanda, LeeAnn Campbell Merritt, Shaylene Wyatt, Jacob Wyatt, Nicholas Wyatt, and Braden Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Kathryn, Robert, and Vivian; brother, Marvin Vance Barlow; sister, Betty Coe; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Judy Stamper. Graveside funeral services will be held on 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, with Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Wyatt family.
Wyatt, Lillian Mae
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Wyatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.