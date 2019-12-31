CHILHOWIE, Va. Deanna Watson Doyle gained her heavenly wings on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. Deanna was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She brought life into every room and cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a former nurse and caregiver to her daughter and parents. She loved her friends and family more than anything and always went above and beyond to take care of them. Her proudest accomplishments were her beloved daughters and precious granddaughter. Deanna was preceeded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lee and Leola Necessary; paternal grandparents, Luther and Agnes (Cricket) Watson; and her beloved youngest daughter, Sarah Pickle. She is Survived by her husband, Mark of the home; daughter, Hilarry Woods and partner, Eric Rhodes; and precious granddaughter, Keiren Woods; parents, Bill and Lynda Watson; sister, Lori Teaster; brother, William Watson and wife, Barbara; neices, Brenna Crabtree and husband, Dorian and Erin Teaster; and great neices, Gracelyn and Piper Crabtree. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Steve Tilley and Pastor Jeremy Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Doyle family.
Doyle, Deanna Watson
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Jan 2
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
3:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
