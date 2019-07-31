Garnett Duane Ayers, age 53, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1965, in Pulaski County and was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Patterson. Survivors include his son, Drew Edward Ayers of Pulaski; his father, Garnett Ayers of Max Meadows; aunt, Nancy Ayers of Max Meadows; uncles, Carl and Shirley Ayers of Wytheville, Ed and Libby Ayers, and Gary and Nita Ayers, all of Max Meadows; special friends, Maria, Nate and Gabe Crewey; and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Ayers family.
