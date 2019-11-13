Ozena Wolfe Anderson MARION, Va. Ozena Wolfe Anderson, age 90, went to Heaven and joined her loving husband of 72 years, R. Sherwood Anderson on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home in Marion. Ozena was a life long resident of Marion. She graduated from Marion High School in 1946. After graduating, she married the love of her life, R. Sherwood Anderson, on August 21, 1947. Ozena continued to work for Burling Mills in Marion as a seamstress, until her twin daughters, Carolyn and Leigh, were born. She was a member and faithfully attended Marion Baptist Church. She had a creative passion that she used towards sewing in her spare time. She was a devoted wife & mother. Especially in the last 5 years, she totally devoted her life to caring and ensuring every need was met for her late husband, Sherwood. Along with her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Noah Baldwin Wolfe and Orilla Couthard Wolfe; and siblings, Willie Scott, Edith Murray, Carolyn Stoots, Nora Lee Comer, Jim Wolfe, Clarence Wolfe, and Nannie Hayden. She is survived by her twin daughters, Carolyn Foster and husband, Brent, of Chilhowie, and Leigh "Connie" Romans and husband, Rob, of Glade Spring; one grandson, Zac Foster and wife, Michelle; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Brady Foster of Chilhowie; sister, Sue McClure of Seven Mile Ford; along with many nieces, nephews, and special friends and neighbors. The family would like to express a special Thanks to the many caretakers that have helped Ozena & Sherwood. The love and care they showed helped both of them to remain home during their last several years. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with the Rev. Dr. Charles Stewart officiating. Entombment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Anderson family.
