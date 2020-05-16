SEVEN MILE FORD, Va. Mariloys R. Sutphin, age 87, went to be with her Lord and ride that final train ride to Heaven with her husband of 54 years, Everett "Buddy" Sutphin to continue their eternal love story. Mariloys was an angel on earth not only to the family she adored, but to many of the patients during her 40 years of nursing, 30 of them at Smyth County Community Hospital. She was a wonderful caregiver and so proud to be a nurse. Mariloys was even more fond of the two who called her "Mem" that name stuck and then she became everybody's Mem. She loved her Lord and was a long standing member of Seven Mile Ford United Methodist Church. When she wasn't caring for others, Mariloys loved to cook, work word search puzzles and be with family. Her caring way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Virgie Riffey. Mariloys is survived by her daughter, Jenifer Sutphin Harris of Marion, Va.; sister, JimmyLou Rosenbaum of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Kristin Harris Price and husband, Eric. of Wytheville, Va., and Dale Harris and wife, April, of Marion, Va.; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Addalynn Harris; and several nieces and nephews. A family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 33234 Lee Highway, Glade Spring, Va., with Pastor David St. Clair officiating. To share memories of Mariloys R. Sutphin, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mariloys's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

