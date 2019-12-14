Shirley Mae Collins Blair, 83 of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born in Wythe Co., Va. on August 22, 1936, the daughter of the late John W. Collins and Hazel Bell Collins. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. "Jimmy" Blair; an infant daughter; sisters, Margaret Ashford and Helen Hill; and a brother, Thomas Collins. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Peggy and Ray Sharp, and family. Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Reese Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Don Crockett officiating. A graveside committal will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Odd Fellow Cemetery in Ivanhoe, Va. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday evening prior to the service. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Blair family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
