Pauline Sexton Taylor, age 89, of Pennington Gap, Va., was born on Tuesday, March 25, 1930, in Ben Hur, Va., and passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, Va. She loved her family and all the special family gatherings, she enjoyed sitting on her front porch tending to and looking at her flowers. Her full time job was being mom to eight children. She had a strong faith and was baptized at a young age. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tip T. Taylor; one son, Roger Lee Taylor; son-in-law, Roger Wayne Tomlinson; parents, James and Margie Sexton; brothers, Curtis Witt, Jimmie Witt, and James (Walter) Sexton; and one sister, Geraldine Roberts. Pauline is survived by her children, Margie Tomlinson of Yorktown, Va., Virginia Scott and John of Clinton, Tenn., Steve Taylor and Shirley of Dryden, Va., Belinda Taylor of Johnson City, Tenn., Cindy Newman and Danny of Marion, Va., Rita Marceron and Bill of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Kim Taylor of Fort Monroe, Va. She is also survived by May Linebarier of Ormond Beach, Fla., fifteen loving grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Sexton and wife, Peggy, of Marion, Ind.; one sister, Shirley Hall and husband, Roy, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., many special nieces, nephews, cousins; and her special friends, Edith Murphy, Carolyn McKnight, Carol Osborne, Emily Parker, Eva Jane Jackson, and Aretta Myers. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, Va. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. Friday until the time of the service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Saturday to go to the cemetery. Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277, Phone 276-546-2456. Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Pauline Taylor.
