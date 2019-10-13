Margaret Christine Armstrong Anderson Cook MARION, Va. Proverbs 31:10. "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies." Margaret Christine Armstrong Anderson Cook, age 77, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Chris was always a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. She always wore a smile on her face and had a song in her heart. She retired from the U.S. Forestry Service after 27 years and considered all of her co-workers as members of her family. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clarence and Nancy Elizabeth Armstrong; husband, Jimmy Cook; daughter, Dreama Anderson; brothers, James Armstrong Jr. and Eugene Armstrong; sister, Janice Bise; granddaughter, Marissa Shuler; and brother-in-law, Wayne Blevins. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Eddie Anderson, Melissa Gobble, and Becky Glass; sisters, Jean Blevins, and Sandy Mathena and fiancé, Mastin Spencer; grandchildren, Matthew Wiles and wife, Debbie, Adam Wiles and wife, Erin, Brandi Eller, Brittany Shuler and husband, Jared, Jared Anderson, Isaac Glass, Matthew Anderson and wife, Gabriella, and Stephen Anderson; great-grandchildren, Halee Reeves, Levi Eller, Coty Vance, Will Powell, Timmy Wiles, Maddie Wiles, Jayden Wiles, Jeremiah Shuler, and Lucas Shuler; brother-in-law, Burton Bise; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ruby Wagner. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Steve Hutton officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Rich Valley. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, or anytime at her home, 431 Hutton Branch Rd., Marion, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Cook Family.
