MARION, Va. / ARLINGTON, Wash. Janet Ferguson Hastings, age 79, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at A Mother's Heart care facility in Arlington, Washington. Parkinson's took Janet away from us way too soon. Now she is able to laugh, talk with her hands, and visit all the people in heaven. She was a teacher till the end, putting up things on her chalk board in her mind. Smiling when her class "got" the lesson. Remembering all the things in that distance where we couldn't follow her. All with that "I have a secret" smile on her face. She will forever be remembered by her students as a teacher that cared about their education, but also their lives beyond grade school. When she was able, she liked to keep track of how "her" students were doing in their adult lives. She thrived on knowing she was able to help a student get past their difficulties with learning and go on to live to their fullest potential. Even when she worked for the Va. Employment Commission, she still preferred to educate her clients on how to use the system rather than do it for them. Janet was also fond of traveling, making friends where ever she went with her exuberant desire to learn about her surroundings and the people who live there. While visiting with her daughter Cyndi, while they were stationed in Germany with the U.S. Air Force, and her German daughter Sabina (Klein) Bopst, Janet would frequently talk to anyone that wanted to have a conversation with her be they an American or German. Before Parkinson's forced them to settle in one place, Warren and Janet loved to travel across the country from the east coast to the west coast. They would visit family and friends along the routes on the way out and back. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bess Ferguson; stepmother, Edna Ferguson; in-laws, Warren and Nanny Hastings; brothers-in-law, Ed Hastings and Robert Hastings; nephew, Paul Ferguson; and niece, Linda Hastings. Janet is survived by the love of her life, Warren Hastings; two children, Wayne Hastings of Mount Vernon, Wash., and Cyndi Parks (Ray) of Bellbrook, Ohio; three grandchildren, Andrea Hastings, Conner Hastings, Chase Parks; step-granddaughter, Shannon Ayala (Jeremy) and her family; brother, John Ferguson and much loved by her Ferguson nieces and nephews, Robert Ferguson and family, Cheryl Aldridge and family, and Patricia Stuart and family; Warren's brother Charles (Nancy); much loved by Hastings nieces and nephews, Ed Hastings and family, Donna Hastings and family, Greg Hastings and family, Debbie Spears, Diane Hastings, Steve Hastings and family, Bobby Hastings, Amy Hastings-Larson and family, and David Hastings and family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL 33131, or Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011. To share memories of Janet Ferguson Hastings, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Janet's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
