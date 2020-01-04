Shirley Sanders Grubb Shirley Sanders Grubb, age 83, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Henry "Grady" and Emma King Sanders. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar "Eddie" Brown Grubb; five brothers, one sister and two grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Fred Starling of Fayetteville, N.C.; sons and daughter-in-law, Steven and Maxine Grubb of Max Meadows, Tim Grubb of Wytheville, and Troy Grubb of Wytheville; sister, Virginia Sanders Dalrymple of Winder, Ga., 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandsons. A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by The Reverend Rick Lindamood, interment followed at the Rosewood Memorial Cemetery, in Rural Retreat, Va. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
