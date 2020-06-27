TROUTDALE, Va. Laura Harrar Grubb, age 91, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Virginia surrounded by her family. Laura was born in Delaware on August 10, 1928, to the late Benjamin Elliott Harrar and Helen Vandever Harrar and was preceded in death by her brothers, B. Elliott Harrar, Sam Harrar, John Francis Harrar; half-brother, Henry Armstrong; son, David Grubb. She was a registered nurse, having started her career in Wilmington, Delaware and then furthering her education in Washington, D.C. at the Children's Hospital and in Philadelphia. Laura was a member of the Wharf Hill United Methodist Church in Sugar Grove, Va. and had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed sewing for her family and gardening. In her later years she loved spending time at the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion and working jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing board games, especially Parcheesi. She is survived by her husband of over 66 years, Jay Grubb; two daughters, Diane Beasom and husband, Jeff of Windemere, Fla. and Donna Melton and husband, Mike of Cranberry Township, Pa.; grandchildren, Tyler Beasom, Jessica Beasom, Katie Melton, Sarah Melton, Emily Melton; several nieces and nephews also survive. Due to Covid 19. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date to be held at Wharf Hill UMC. Memorial contributions can be made to Wharf Hill UMC Church in memory of Laura Grubb. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving Grubb family.
