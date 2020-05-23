Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING THE CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...WEST VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... JAMES RIVER AT BUCHANAN AFFECTING BOTETOURT COUNTY NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE ROANOKE AND DAN RIVERS AND MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NEW RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL LATER TONIGHT. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA. * UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 09PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 8.8 FEET AND SLOWLY FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 9.0 FEET...PARTS OF JULIA SIMPKINS ROAD, ROUTE 693 ON THE RIGHT BANK ARE CUT OFF. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 8.5 FEET ON APR 20 2019. &&