Donna Frances Strock Bell passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born at Giles Memorial Hospital, in Pearisburg, Va., on November 19, 1965. She graduated from Bland High School in 1984 and moved to Harrisonburg, Va., where she lived until 2013 when she moved to Cocoa, Fla. She returned home on November 10 to live out her final days. She was employed in food and housekeeping services throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, the Rev. Parley and Mildred Bryant; paternal grandparents, Garnet and Nell Strock; maternal aunts and uncles, Jack and Phyllis Brewster, Joyce Bryant, and Jack King; a special cousin, Robby Chewning; her loving partner, David Nicley; and her "daddy" who raised and truly loved her, Randal Lynn Richardson. She is survived by her precious children and grandchildren, daughter, Heather Elaine and husband, Donnie Lash, their twin daughters, Khiara Nicole and Kionna Marie Mason; son, James Randall Gragg and daughter, Lola Brielle; parents, Elaine Bryant and Doug Dillow; sister, Angela and Todd Harden; aunt, Rhonda King; stepsister, Rachel Dawn Blythe; nephew, Cody Douglas; special friends, Jack Agee and John Goins; father, Donald Strock; half-brother, Terry and Lia Strock; nieces, Sophia and Audrey; aunt, Patty Strock; uncles, "Dickie" and Dianne Strock and Randy and Maryann Strock, many loving cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Bland Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Cliff Bowman and the Reverend Ted Anders officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Bland Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Agee, John Goins, Sam King, Tim Richardson, Dan Newberry, and Mark Woolwine. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Smelser, David Etter, Rick Goins, Kenny Campbell, and Chris Libby. Flowers will be appreciated and for those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the charity of choice. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com Highland Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the family.
