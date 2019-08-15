Lucinda Agee Harmon, 89, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Elaine Harmon; parents, William Guy and Mandy Compton Agee; husband, June Benjamin Harmon; and siblings, Abron Agee, Geneva Thomas, Ralph Agee, Laura Huff, and Henry Agee. She is survived by her children, Dennis Harmon (Donna), Clifford Harmon, Judy Ayers (Phillip), and Rodney Harmon; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Vivian Weeks. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor Mike Bowman officiating. Interment followed in the Lee Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
