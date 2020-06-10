Denny Ray Lawson Denny Ray Lawson, age 72, of Raven, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 7, 1947, in Richlands, Va., the son of the late Powell (Bay) and Clara Helbert Lawson. Denny was a retired coal miner and member of the UMWA. He loved to hunt and ginseng. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Stevie Powell Lawson, Jimmy Kenneth Lawson, and Wayne Allen Lawson; and son-in-law, David Elswick. Denny is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janice Lawson; three daughters, Melissa Renee Elswick, Sharon Lynn Cook and husband, Yancy, and Jennifer Annette Light and husband, Adam; two brothers, Bill Lawson and wife, Sissy and Earnest Lawson and wife, Louise; four sisters, Linda Barry, Judy Ford, Tena Damron and husband, Bobby, and Kathy Hoops and husband, Peanut; sister-in-law, Missy Lawson; seven grandchildren, Amanda Elswick and husband, Matt, Shada Cook, Corey Light, Cody Elswick and wife, Kayla, Tonoka Moore and husband, Tommy, Katie Phillips and husband, Zac, and Megan Cook; 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Denny requested no flowers. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Denny Ray Lawson is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
