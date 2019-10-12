MARION, Va. / MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Evelyn Reedy Widener, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, under the care of Heartland Hospice in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Survivors will be announced soon. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Spiritual Care Co-Ordinator at Heartland Hospice and close family friend, the Reverend Rick Weidman officiating. A reception following the service will be held at Seaver-Brown. Burial in Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Chilhowie, Va. will be private. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. To share memories of Evelyn Reedy Widener, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Evelyn's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion Va. 24354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.