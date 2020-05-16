JACKSON, Miss. / ATKINS, Va. Geneva Grey Cox Leedy, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson, Miss. Born in Atkins, Va., she was one of ten children born to the late Gilbert and Florence Hubble Cox. Growing up in a four room house with no running water in the 1930s and 1940s did much to shape her determined, feisty, never-give-up personality. She graduated from Marion High School and National Business College, and went to work as a secretary at the Brunswick Corporation. She quickly proved her worth and was promoted to the position of Contracts Administrator for the Brunswick Corporation Defense Division where she was heavily relied upon by her superiors and peers. Her dedication to the corporation spanned over 30 years until her retirement. Geneva never met a craft she couldn't learn and master. She sewed, crocheted, knitted, quilted, arranged flowers and decorated her church, and perfected the art of making heirloom Japanese Temari ornaments. Her homemade bread and sausage balls were legendary and were requested at every gathering and on every holiday. She loved her Lord first and truly adored her daughter, grandchildren, and great granddaughter. She was their biggest and most loyal fan, their fiercest defender, and their staunchest ally. She was always there for them anytime, anywhere. Geneva was stubborn, determined, smart, beautiful inside and out, and funny. You would never tell her that she couldn't do anything because she would promptly prove you wrong. She will be sorely missed but we rejoice that Heaven has gained someone really special. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. "Bill' Leedy; brothers, Warren Cox, Andrew Paul Cox, and Jim Cox; and sisters, Lettie Edith Cox, and Doris Hancock. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Burnett of Madison, Miss.; granddaughters, Chelsea Wohlgemuth (Baron) of Madison, and Ursula Daniels (Spencer) of Starkville, Miss.; grandson, Raes Burnett and fiancée, Brittany Williams, of Atlanta, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Mabry Wohlgemuth; sisters, Ruth Hamm and Margie Saunders; brothers, Major Edward "Pete" Cox (Ozela), and Fred Cox (Revena); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Services were held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. on the Grounds of Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Ridgeland, Miss., with the Reverend Chad Hunsberger officiating. Mrs. Leedy will be laid to rest next to her husband at a private interment in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Global Missions Fund at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Dr., Ridgeland, MS 39157. To share memories of Geneva Grey Cox Leedy, please visit www.seaverbrown.com or www.sebrellfuneralhome.com. Care for Geneva's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354 and Sebrell Funeral Home, 425 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
