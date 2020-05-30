MARION, Va. Mayson Scott Delp was born on May 13, 2020 and came into this world just a little too early. Mayson's little body couldn't handle all that was against him medically and he left the loving arms of his mom and dad much too soon. Mayson leaves a world where there was so much love and promise for him to a place where he will find no sickness or trouble. Mayson is survived by his parents, Sabrina Marie Brown and Randy Delp; grandparents, Viani Ayala and James Brown, of Marion, Va., and Daniel and LouAnn Delp of Sulphur, La.; and Nova his special four-legged friend. The family will gather privately at Seaver-Brown Funeral Chapel for a time to celebrate Mayson's life and support each other in this time of loss. To share words of comfort, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mayson's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.

To plant a tree in memory of Mayson Delp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

