Donald Gilbert Turner, 85, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Billings Turner; parents, George and Martha Long Turner; son, David M. Turner; grandchild, Rahmel Johnson; brothers, Lloyd Turner, George "Willie" Turner, and Earl Turner; and sister, Ann Marie Turner. Donald was retired from Texaco Oil Company and the Newark Board of Education in New Jersey after many years. He was born and raised in Orange, New Jersey and received his education in the Newark School System. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Donald L. Turner Jr. and Shawn Ellison-Turner; daughters, Lana J. Turner Harrison, Sheila D. Turner Wilson, and Jeanette Donna Turner; grandchildren, Walter Earl Wilson, Lorraine D. Wilson, Lisa J. Wilson, Abriana Johnson, Ahmirah Turner, Chase Turner, and Nasir Simmons; great-grandchildren, Rayhon Johnson, Kaeleb Turner, and Keion Flint; brother, Leon Turner; sisters, Pauline Pierce, Ruby White, and Martha (Marian) Turner; brother-in-law, Jerry Billings; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Little River Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel prior to the graveside service. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.